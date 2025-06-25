Capt. Eddie Park, the commanding officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), right, salutes Lt. Cmdr. Raul Garcia, the admin officer, during a piping ashore, June 26, 2025. Tripoli is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2025 21:45
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
This work, USS Tripoli’s Admin Officer and the G3 Divisional Officer are Piped Ashore [Image 4 of 4], by SN Paul LeClair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.