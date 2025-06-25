Lt. Cmdr. Raul Garcia, the admin officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), salutes as she is piped ashore, June 26, 2025. Tripoli is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2025 21:45
|Photo ID:
|9138723
|VIRIN:
|250626-N-KX492-1144
|Resolution:
|1873x1249
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli’s Admin Officer and the G3 Divisional Officer are Piped Ashore [Image 4 of 4], by SN Paul LeClair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.