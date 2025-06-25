Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli’s Admin Officer and the G3 Divisional Officer are Piped Ashore [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Tripoli’s Admin Officer and the G3 Divisional Officer are Piped Ashore

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Seaman Paul LeClair 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Lt. j.g. Christina Skaggs, the G3 divisional officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), salutes as she is piped ashore, June 26, 2025. Tripoli is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.29.2025 21:45
    Photo ID: 9138722
    VIRIN: 250626-N-KX492-1064
    Resolution: 1668x1112
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    This work, USS Tripoli’s Admin Officer and the G3 Divisional Officer are Piped Ashore [Image 4 of 4], by SN Paul LeClair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    Tripoli

