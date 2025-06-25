USS Tripoli’s Admin Officer and the G3 Divisional Officer are Piped Ashore

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Cmdr. Raul Garcia, the admin officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), left, and Lt. j.g. Christina Skaggs, the G3 divisional officer, right, pose for a picture after being piped ashore, June 26, 2025. Tripoli is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)