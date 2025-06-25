Lompoc Flower Festival Parade Honors SLD 30, S4S Leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt., U.S. Space Forces-Space senior enlisted leader, waves to the crowd at the Lompoc Flower Festival parade in Lompoc, Calif., June 28, 2025. Leadership from U.S. Space Forces - Space and Space Launch Delta 30 participated in the parade which had over 50 entrees and 500 attendees. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)