U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt., U.S. Space Forces-Space senior enlisted leader, waves to the crowd at the Lompoc Flower Festival parade in Lompoc, Calif., June 28, 2025. Leadership from U.S. Space Forces - Space and Space Launch Delta 30 participated in the parade which had over 50 entrees and 500 attendees. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2025 21:45
|Photo ID:
|9138721
|VIRIN:
|250628-X-HB409-1003
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.09 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lompoc Flower Festival Parade Honors SLD 30, S4S Leadership [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.