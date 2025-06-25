Lompoc Flower Festival Parade Honors SLD 30, S4S Leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, U.S. Space Forces - Space commander and the Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander, and his wife Debbie, wave to the crowd during the Lompoc Flower Festival Parade in Lompoc, Calif., June 28, 2025. Leadership from U.S. Space Forces - Space and Space Launch Delta 30 participated in the parade which had over 50 entrees and 500 attendees. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)