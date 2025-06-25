Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lompoc Flower Festival Parade Honors SLD 30, S4S Leadership

    Lompoc Flower Festival Parade Honors SLD 30, S4S Leadership

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, U.S. Space Forces - Space commander and the Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander, and his wife Debbie, wave to the crowd during the Lompoc Flower Festival Parade in Lompoc, Calif., June 28, 2025. Leadership from U.S. Space Forces - Space and Space Launch Delta 30 participated in the parade which had over 50 entrees and 500 attendees. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)

    This work, Lompoc Flower Festival Parade Honors SLD 30, S4S Leadership [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

