U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, U.S. Space Forces - Space commander and the Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander, and his wife Debbie, wave to the crowd during the Lompoc Flower Festival Parade in Lompoc, Calif., June 28, 2025. Leadership from U.S. Space Forces - Space and Space Launch Delta 30 participated in the parade which had over 50 entrees and 500 attendees. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2025 21:45
|Photo ID:
|9138719
|VIRIN:
|250628-X-HB409-1001
|Resolution:
|3738x2670
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lompoc Flower Festival Parade Honors SLD 30, S4S Leadership [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.