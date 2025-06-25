Lompoc Flower Festival Parade Honors SLD 30, S4S Leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. Dorian Hatcher, Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander, waves to the crowd at the Lompoc Flower Festival parade in Lompoc, Calif., June 28, 2025. Leadership from U.S. Space Forces - Space and Space Launch Delta 30 participated in the parade which had over 50 entrees and 500 attendees. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)