250627-N-HS821-2093 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 27, 2025) Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Elijah Washington directs an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 9 aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is underway conducting Tailored Ship's Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA/FEP prepares the ship and crew for full integration as a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission critical operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jayden Brown)