250627-N-PQ411-1133 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 27, 2025) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 9 performs a vertical replenishment with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is currently underway supporting Atlantic Alliance 2025 (AA25), the premier East Coast naval integration exercise, featuring over 25 U.S. Navy and Marine Corps units alongside Dutch naval forces and British Royal Commandos. Spanning from North Carolina to Maine, AA25 will showcase a range of dynamic events including force integration, air assault operations, bilateral reconnaissance, naval strait transits, amphibious assault training, and a simulated war-at-sea exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Francisco Linares)