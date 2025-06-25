Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 21 of 29]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Francisco Linares Guerrero 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    250627-N-PQ411-1114 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 27, 2025) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 9 performs a vertical replenishment with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is currently underway supporting Atlantic Alliance 2025 (AA25), the premier East Coast naval integration exercise, featuring over 25 U.S. Navy and Marine Corps units alongside Dutch naval forces and British Royal Commandos. Spanning from North Carolina to Maine, AA25 will showcase a range of dynamic events including force integration, air assault operations, bilateral reconnaissance, naval strait transits, amphibious assault training, and a simulated war-at-sea exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Francisco Linares)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.29.2025 01:28
    Photo ID: 9138323
    VIRIN: 250627-N-PQ411-1114
    Resolution: 3344x4682
    Size: 964.05 KB
    Location: US
    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB
    Atlantic Alliance 2025 (AA25)

