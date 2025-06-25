250627-N-HS821-2126 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 27, 2025) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Jato Morris observes the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), conduct a vertical replenishment with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is underway conducting Tailored Ship's Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA/FEP prepares the ship and crew for full integration as a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission critical operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jayden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2025 01:28
|Photo ID:
|9138327
|VIRIN:
|250627-N-HS821-2126
|Location:
|US
This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 29 of 29], by PO3 Jayden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.