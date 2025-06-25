Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 25 of 29]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jayden Brown 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    250627-N-HS821-2126 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 27, 2025) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Jato Morris observes the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), conduct a vertical replenishment with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is underway conducting Tailored Ship's Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA/FEP prepares the ship and crew for full integration as a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission critical operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jayden Brown)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.29.2025 01:28
    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB
    Tailored Ship's Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP)

