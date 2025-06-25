USS Ronald Reagan Sailors conduct firefighting training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Damage Controlman 3rd Class Christopher Rutigliano Quintana, from New York City, assists Sailors assigned to USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while conducting firefighting training on the pier while in-port Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, May 22, 2025. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan is undergoing scheduled maintenance at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)