USS Ronald Reagan Sailors conduct firefighting training

Damage Controlman 3rd Class Christopher Rutigliano Quintana, from New York City, observes Sailors assigned to USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), use a hose while conducting firefighting training on the pier while in-port Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, May 22, 2025. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan is undergoing scheduled maintenance at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)