Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors conduct firefighting training [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors conduct firefighting training

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Sailors assigned to USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), use a hose while conducting firefighting training on the pier while in-port Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, May 22, 2025. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan is undergoing scheduled maintenance at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 06.28.2025 23:26
    Photo ID: 9138298
    VIRIN: 250522-N-AR554-1008
    Resolution: 4849x3233
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan Sailors conduct firefighting training [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors conduct firefighting training
    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors conduct firefighting training
    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors conduct firefighting training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Sailors
    firefighting
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download