USS Ronald Reagan Sailors conduct firefighting training

Sailors assigned to USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), use a hose while conducting firefighting training on the pier while in-port Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, May 22, 2025. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan is undergoing scheduled maintenance at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)
