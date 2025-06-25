Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Atlantic Alliance 2025 [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Atlantic Alliance 2025

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Photo by OR-7 Cristian Schrik 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines patrol on shore after disembarking a Netherlands Navy Landing Craft Vehicle Personnel (LCVP) during an amphibious landing rehearsal for Atlantic Alliance 2025 on Onslow Beach, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 26, 2025. Atlantic Alliance 25 is the premier naval integration exercise on the East Coast, featuring more than 25 U.S. Navy and Marine Corps units alongside Dutch naval forces and British Royal Commandos. The exercise spans sites from North Carolina to Maine and showcases a range of dynamic events, including force integration, air assault operations, bilateral reconnaissance, naval strait transits, amphibious assault training, and a simulated war-at-sea exercise. (Netherlands Maritime Force photo by OR-7 Cristian Schrik)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.28.2025 17:38
    Photo ID: 9138164
    VIRIN: 250626-O-CI387-1145
    Resolution: 5479x3653
    Size: 5.73 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atlantic Alliance 2025 [Image 6 of 6], by OR-7 Cristian Schrik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Atlantic Alliance 2025
    Atlantic Alliance 2025
    Atlantic Alliance 2025
    Atlantic Alliance 2025
    Atlantic Alliance 2025
    Atlantic Alliance 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C2F
    Atlantic Alliance
    AA25
    Atlantic Alliance 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download