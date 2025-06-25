Atlantic Alliance 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine is focused on the mission inside a Royal Netherlands Navy Landing Craft Vehicle Personnel (LVCP) that sets course towards the beach for an amphibious landing on Onslow Beach, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 26, 2025. Atlantic Alliance 25 is the premier naval integration exercise on the East Coast, featuring more than 25 U.S. Navy and Marine Corps units alongside Dutch naval forces and British Royal Commandos. The exercise spans sites from North Carolina to Maine and showcases a range of dynamic events, including force integration, air assault operations, bilateral reconnaissance, naval strait transits, amphibious assault training, and a simulated war-at-sea exercise. (Netherlands Maritime Force photo by OR-7 Cristian Schrik)