Atlantic Alliance 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Netherlands Navy Rear Adm. George Pastoor, center, departs the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) after a visit to the ship. Atlantic Alliance 25 is the premier naval integration exercise on the East Coast, featuring more than 25 U.S. Navy and Marine Corps units alongside Dutch naval forces and British Royal Commandos. The exercise spans sites from North Carolina to Maine and showcases a range of dynamic events, including force integration, air assault operations, bilateral reconnaissance, naval strait transits, amphibious assault training, and a simulated war-at-sea exercise. (Netherlands Maritime Force photo by OR-7 Cristian Schrik)