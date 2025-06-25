First Class Petty Officer Association (FCPOA) benefit car wash onboard NWS Yorktown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yorktown, Va. (June 27, 2025) Master-at-Arms First Class Rachel Arp, assigned to the Security Department onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown holds up a sign advising motorists onboard the installation of their First Class Petty Officer Association (FCPOA) benefit car wash. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).