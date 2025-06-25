Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Class Petty Officer Association (FCPOA) benefit car wash onboard NWS Yorktown [Image 5 of 12]

    First Class Petty Officer Association (FCPOA) benefit car wash onboard NWS Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (June 27, 2025) Sailors assigned to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown volunteer to wash vehicles as part of the installation’s First Class Petty Officer Association (FCPOA) benefit car wash. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.28.2025 13:55
    VIRIN: 250627-N-TG517-7102
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    First Class Petty Officer Association
    Volunteers
    Fundraising
    Car Wash
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

