Yorktown, Va. (June 27, 2025) Master-at-Arms First Class Rachel Arp, assigned to the Security Department onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown holds up a sign advising motorists onboard the installation of their First Class Petty Officer Association (FCPOA) benefit car wash. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2025 13:55
|Photo ID:
|9138042
|VIRIN:
|250627-N-TG517-7303
|Resolution:
|3245x1943
|Size:
|763.89 KB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First Class Petty Officer Association (FCPOA) benefit car wash onboard NWS Yorktown [Image 12 of 12], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.