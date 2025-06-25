First Class Petty Officer Association (FCPOA) benefit car wash onboard NWS Yorktown

Yorktown, Va. (June 27, 2025) Master-at-Arms First Class Tristan Stone, assigned to the Security Department onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, volunteers as part of the installation’s First Class Petty Officer Association (FCPOA) benefit car wash. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
