[Khaan Quest 2025] Extraction Training

U.S. Army Spc. Derek Wright (left), Spc. Kameron Jackson (middle), and Sgt. Chase Epperson (right), military police officers assigned to 390th Military Police Battalion, 11th Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command conduct combat life saver during extraction training, June 24, 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. The group had sustained simulated contact from a simulated sniper. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka)