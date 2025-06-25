[Khaan Quest 2025] Extraction Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Serg Castillo, a military police officer assigned to 390th Military Police Battalion, 11th Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command comforts Mongolian Armed Forces Senior Sgt. N. Chinzorig, a rescuer assigned to the National Emergency Management Agency, who is simulating a civilian whose child was abducted during extraction training, June 24, 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka)