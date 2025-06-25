[Khaan Quest 2025] Extraction Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Tristin Wall (middle) and Sgt. Jasmine Davis, military police officers assigned to 390th Military Police Battalion, 11th Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command subdues and detains Mongolian Armed Forces Sgt. A. Erdenebileg, a rescuer assigned to the National Emergency Management Agency, who is simulating an enemy combatant during extraction training, June 24, 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka)