[Khaan Quest 2025] Extraction Training

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Randy Clark, a military police officer assigned to 390th Military Police Battalion, 11th Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command befriends and comforts Mongolian Armed Forces Senior Sgt. G. Tamjidbaatar, an electrician assigned to Unit 325, who is simulating a child soldier during extraction training, June 24, 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka)