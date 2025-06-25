Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Sailors host subject matter expert exchange during CARAT Indonesia 2025 [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Sailors host subject matter expert exchange during CARAT Indonesia 2025

    INDONESIA

    06.25.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    U.S. and Indonesian navy and marine personnel take part in a legal subject matter expert exchange as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 2025 at the 2nd Fleet Tentara Nasional Indonesia Angkatan Laut (TNI-AL) headquarters in Surabaya, Indonesia, June 25, 2025. CARAT Indonesia is a bilateral exercise between Indonesia and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Marine Corp photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 23:08
    Photo ID: 9137834
    VIRIN: 250625-M-FO238-1002
    Resolution: 8256x4644
    Size: 26.7 MB
    Location: ID
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Sailors host subject matter expert exchange during CARAT Indonesia 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    CTF76
    DESRON 7
    CARAT Indonesia
    CARAT 2025

