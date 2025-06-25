U.S. Sailors host subject matter expert exchange during CARAT Indonesia 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Michelle Fredin assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 2, interacts with Indonesian navy and marine personnel during a tactical combat casualty care subject matter expert exchange as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 2025 at the 2nd Fleet Tentara Nasional Indonesia Angkatan Laut (TNI-AL) headquarters in Surabaya, Indonesia, June 25, 2025. CARAT Indonesia is a bilateral exercise between Indonesia and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Marine Corp photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)