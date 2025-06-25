Indonesian navy and marine personnel take part in a legal subject matter expert exchange as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 2025 at the 2nd Fleet Tentara Nasional Indonesia Angkatan Laut (TNI-AL) headquarters in Surabaya, Indonesia, June 25, 2025. CARAT Indonesia is a bilateral exercise between Indonesia and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Marine Corp photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2025 23:08
|Photo ID:
|9137832
|VIRIN:
|250625-M-FO238-1018
|Resolution:
|6479x5007
|Size:
|20.81 MB
|Location:
|ID
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Sailors host subject matter expert exchange during CARAT Indonesia 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.