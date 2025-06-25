Gauges on the manifold keep track of pressure to lift the F-15 Eagle during a coordinated lift by the 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron for an annual certification process at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 23, 2025. The annual certification process ensures Airmen are able to safely and quickly recover aircraft in any scenario. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 01:09
|Photo ID:
|9132601
|VIRIN:
|240425-F-WJ150-1023
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|383.96 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JASDF observe annual ASAF maintenance lift certification [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Karina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.