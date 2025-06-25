Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JASDF observe annual ASAF maintenance lift certification [Image 4 of 4]

    JASDF observe annual ASAF maintenance lift certification

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez 

    18th Wing

    Gauges on the manifold keep track of pressure to lift the F-15 Eagle during a coordinated lift by the 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron for an annual certification process at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 23, 2025. The annual certification process ensures Airmen are able to safely and quickly recover aircraft in any scenario. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 01:09
    Photo ID: 9132601
    VIRIN: 240425-F-WJ150-1023
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 383.96 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JASDF observe annual ASAF maintenance lift certification [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Karina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

