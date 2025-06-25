U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Austin Wisshack-Kurz, 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron crash damage disabled aircraft team chief, secures an aircraft tire at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 23, 2025. Airmen from the 18th EMS lifted a F-15C Eagle as part of an annual certification requirement. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 01:10
|Photo ID:
|9132598
|VIRIN:
|240425-F-WJ150-1129
|Resolution:
|5025x3343
|Size:
|315.27 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JASDF observe annual ASAF maintenance lift certification [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Karina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.