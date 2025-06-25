Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JASDF observe annual ASAF maintenance lift certification [Image 1 of 4]

    JASDF observe annual ASAF maintenance lift certification

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Austin Wisshack-Kurz, 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron crash damage disabled aircraft team chief, secures an aircraft tire at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 23, 2025. Airmen from the 18th EMS lifted a F-15C Eagle as part of an annual certification requirement. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)

    This work, JASDF observe annual ASAF maintenance lift certification [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Karina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

