    JASDF observe annual ASAF maintenance lift certification [Image 2 of 4]

    JASDF observe annual ASAF maintenance lift certification

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez 

    18th Wing

    Japan Air Self-Defense Force Airman 1st Class Hayato Onohara (left) and Airman 1st Class Hana Isa (right), 9th Air Wing Maintenance aircraft maintainers, smile for a picture at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 23, 2025. JASDF members were invited to spectate the annual lift certification process which helps strengthen alliances and partnerships through bilateral integration. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 01:10
    Photo ID: 9132599
    VIRIN: 240425-F-WJ150-1166
    Resolution: 5224x3476
    Size: 312.82 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
