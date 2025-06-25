Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JASDF observe annual ASAF maintenance lift certification [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JASDF observe annual ASAF maintenance lift certification

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron, listen to a post F-15C Eagle lift debrief at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 23, 2025. The debrief discussed the importance of synchronization in aircraft recovery and emphasized clear communication to avoid mistakes. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 01:10
    Photo ID: 9132600
    VIRIN: 240425-F-WJ150-1181
    Resolution: 5460x3633
    Size: 359.76 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JASDF observe annual ASAF maintenance lift certification [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Karina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JASDF observe annual ASAF maintenance lift certification
    JASDF observe annual ASAF maintenance lift certification
    JASDF observe annual ASAF maintenance lift certification
    JASDF observe annual ASAF maintenance lift certification

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download