JASDF observe annual ASAF maintenance lift certification

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron, listen to a post F-15C Eagle lift debrief at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 23, 2025. The debrief discussed the importance of synchronization in aircraft recovery and emphasized clear communication to avoid mistakes. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)