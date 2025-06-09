[Khaan Quest 2025] Construction Site

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Josh Schoch, the first sergeant of the 333rd Engineer Company, 365th Engineer Battalion, 302nd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 412th Engineer Command, and Mongolian Armed Forces Lt. Col Batzorig Ulziitsetseg, a translator assigned to Unit 167, observes progress being made on a road construction project during Khaan Quest, on June 19, 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka)