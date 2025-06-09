[Khaan Quest 2025] Construction Site

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Burger, a horizontal construction engineer with the 365th Engineer Battalion, 302nd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 412th Engineer Command, and Mongolian Armed Forces 2nd Lt. Baatar Battugs, an engineer with Unit 014, repair downed construction equipment during Khaan Quest, on June 19, 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka)