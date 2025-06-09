Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    [Khaan Quest 2025] Construction Site [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    [Khaan Quest 2025] Construction Site

    FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MONGOLIA

    06.19.2025

    Photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka 

    207th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army PFC Avdo Adzemovic, a technical engineer with the 365th Engineer Battalion, 302nd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 412th Engineer Command, and Mongolian Armed Forces Junior Sgt. Ja Arman, an engineer with Unit 014, utilizes survey equipment for road construction during Khaan Quest, on June 19, 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.22.2025 08:02
    Photo ID: 9125975
    VIRIN: 250619-A-WA435-1791
    Resolution: 3383x2760
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, [Khaan Quest 2025] Construction Site [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Anthony Kapelka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    [Khaan Quest 2025] Construction Site
    [Khaan Quest 2025] Construction Site
    [Khaan Quest 2025] Construction Site
    [Khaan Quest 2025] Construction Site

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KhaanQuest25, Readiness, FreeandOpenIndoPacific, Partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download