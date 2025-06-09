[Khaan Quest 2025] Construction Site

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army PFC Avdo Adzemovic, a technical engineer with the 365th Engineer Battalion, 302nd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 412th Engineer Command, and Mongolian Armed Forces Junior Sgt. Ja Arman, an engineer with Unit 014, utilizes survey equipment for road construction during Khaan Quest, on June 19, 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka)