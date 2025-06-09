[Khaan Quest 2025] Construction Site

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Josh Schoch, the first sergeant of the 333rd Engineer Company, 365th Engineer Battalion, 302nd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 412th Engineer Command, offers assistance to several Mongolian Armed Forces engineers to repair construction grader during Khaan Quest, on June 19, 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka)