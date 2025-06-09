Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    354th CONS and CPTS hold CCOS Training [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    354th CONS and CPTS hold CCOS Training

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zachary Meier, left, 354th Contracting Squadron contracting specialist, Staff Sgt. Blaize Quezergue, middle, 354th CONS contracting officer, and Staff Sgt, Mackenzie Talamantes, right, 354th Force Support Squadron satellite dining facility manager, discuss supply procurement during a Contingency Contracting Officer Training at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 18, 2025. This exercise helps contracting Airmen better understand how to procure mission essential commodities, services and construction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 18:13
    Photo ID: 9125286
    VIRIN: 250618-F-SH339-1071
    Resolution: 5641x3753
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 354th CONS and CPTS hold CCOS Training [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    354th CONS and CPTS hold CCOS Training
    354th CONS and CPTS hold CCOS Training
    354th CONS and CPTS hold CCOS Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download