354th CONS and CPTS hold CCOS Training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zachary Meier, left, 354th Contracting Squadron contracting specialist, Staff Sgt. Blaize Quezergue, middle, 354th CONS contracting officer, and Staff Sgt, Mackenzie Talamantes, right, 354th Force Support Squadron satellite dining facility manager, discuss supply procurement during a Contingency Contracting Officer Training at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 18, 2025. This exercise helps contracting Airmen better understand how to procure mission essential commodities, services and construction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)