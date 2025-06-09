354th CONS and CPTS hold CCOS Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Mullen, 354th Fighter Wing deputy commander, receives a brief from 354th Contracting Squadron and 354th Comptroller Squadron Airmen during a Contingency Contracting Officer Training at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 18, 2025. During this training, contracting and finance Airmen work inside tents to simulate a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)