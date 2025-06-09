Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354th CONS and CPTS hold CCOS Training [Image 1 of 3]

    354th CONS and CPTS hold CCOS Training

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 354th Contracting Squadron and 354th Comptroller Squadron discuss their Contingency Contracting Officer briefing at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 18, 2025. The CCO training is an annual exercise that helps contracting and finance Airmen better understand their roles and duties in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)

    This work, 354th CONS and CPTS hold CCOS Training [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    354th Fighter Wing, 354th Contracting Squadron, 354th Comptroller Squadron, Eielson AFB, Alaska

