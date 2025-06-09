354th CONS and CPTS hold CCOS Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 354th Contracting Squadron and 354th Comptroller Squadron discuss their Contingency Contracting Officer briefing at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 18, 2025. The CCO training is an annual exercise that helps contracting and finance Airmen better understand their roles and duties in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)