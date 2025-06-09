U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 354th Contracting Squadron and 354th Comptroller Squadron discuss their Contingency Contracting Officer briefing at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 18, 2025. The CCO training is an annual exercise that helps contracting and finance Airmen better understand their roles and duties in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 18:13
|Photo ID:
|9125280
|VIRIN:
|250618-F-SH339-1011
|Resolution:
|5617x3737
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 354th CONS and CPTS hold CCOS Training [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.