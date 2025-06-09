250617-A-JU979-4493

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Col. David G. Gaugush receives the garrison colors from William Kidd, IMCOM Training director, during a change of command ceremony held June 17, 2025 on Victory Field at Fort Jackson. The passing of a unit colors symbolizes the commander assuming authority over a unit.

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 09:01
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Post welcomes new garrison commander

    Fort Jackson
    Garrison
    IMCOM
    Change of Command
    ID-T

