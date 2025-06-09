Col. David G. Gaugush salutes after assuming command of U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Jackson, June 17. He took command of the unit from Col. Timothy R. Hickman during a ceremony held on Victory Field.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 09:01
|Photo ID:
|9124456
|VIRIN:
|250617-A-JU979-2984
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|14 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 250617-A-JU979-2984 [Image 6 of 6], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Post welcomes new garrison commander
No keywords found.