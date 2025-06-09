250617-A-JU979-2984

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Col. David G. Gaugush salutes after assuming command of U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Jackson, June 17. He took command of the unit from Col. Timothy R. Hickman during a ceremony held on Victory Field.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Post welcomes new garrison commander

    Fort Jackson
    Garrison
    IMCOM
    Change of Command
    ID-T

