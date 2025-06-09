250617-A-ZN169-1238

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Col. David G. Gaugush, garrison commander, speaks after taking command of U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Jackson during a ceremony on Hilton Field at Fort Jackson, S.C., June 17, 2025.

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 09:01
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Post welcomes new garrison commander

    Fort Jackson
    Garrison
    IMCOM
    Change of Command
    ID-T
    Gaugush

