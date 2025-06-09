Col. David G. Gaugush, garrison commander, his Family and Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, Fort Jackson commander, applaud during the ceremony where he assumed command of the unit that oversees the civilians who keep the post’s infrastructure running, June 17, 2025. He assumed command of the garrison from Col. Timothy R. Hickman.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 09:01
|Photo ID:
|9124458
|VIRIN:
|250617-A-JU979-9752
|Resolution:
|7888x5408
|Size:
|17.69 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 250617-A-JU979-9752 [Image 6 of 6], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Post welcomes new garrison commander
No keywords found.