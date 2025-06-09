250617-A-JU979-9752

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. David G. Gaugush, garrison commander, his Family and Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, Fort Jackson commander, applaud during the ceremony where he assumed command of the unit that oversees the civilians who keep the post’s infrastructure running, June 17, 2025. He assumed command of the garrison from Col. Timothy R. Hickman.