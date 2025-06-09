Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025 [Image 4 of 4]

    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

    PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Melanie Tew, F-15E Eagle fighter jet environmental and electrical specialist assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing Component Maintenance Squadron, poses for a photo during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 18, 2025. U.S. military presence at the airshow demonstrates commitment to NATO allies, strengthens defense partnerships, and reinforces the value of cooperation across the Euro-Atlantic region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)

