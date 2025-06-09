U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Melanie Tew, F-15E Eagle fighter jet environmental and electrical specialist assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing Component Maintenance Squadron, poses for a photo during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 18, 2025. U.S. military presence at the airshow demonstrates commitment to NATO allies, strengthens defense partnerships, and reinforces the value of cooperation across the Euro-Atlantic region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 04:46
|Photo ID:
|9124215
|VIRIN:
|250618-F-BK945-2018
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|PARIS, PARIS, FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.