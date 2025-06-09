Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Melanie Tew, F-15E Eagle fighter jet environmental and electrical specialist assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing Component Maintenance Squadron, poses for a photo during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 18, 2025. U.S. military presence at the airshow demonstrates commitment to NATO allies, strengthens defense partnerships, and reinforces the value of cooperation across the Euro-Atlantic region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)