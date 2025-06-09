U.S. Army Sgt. Caelan Lindsay, 2nd Cavalry Regiment squad leader, demonstrates a FGM-148 Javelin weapon system during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 18, 2025. Equipment demonstrations like this highlight allied integration, enhance operational transparency, and showcase U.S. technological readiness in support of regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 04:46
|Photo ID:
|9124214
|VIRIN:
|250618-F-BK945-4006
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|PARIS, PARIS, FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.