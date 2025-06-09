Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Caelan Lindsay, 2nd Cavalry Regiment squad leader, demonstrates a FGM-148 Javelin weapon system during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 18, 2025. Equipment demonstrations like this highlight allied integration, enhance operational transparency, and showcase U.S. technological readiness in support of regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)