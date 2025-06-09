Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lighting II pilot assigned to the 49th Fighter Squadron talks with French Air and Space Youth Air Squadron during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 18, 2025. The airshow provides a global platform for showcasing U.S. airpower and strengthening defense ties with allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)