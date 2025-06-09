Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025 [Image 2 of 4]

    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

    PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lighting II pilot assigned to the 49th Fighter Squadron talks with French Air and Space Youth Air Squadron during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 18, 2025. The airshow provides a global platform for showcasing U.S. airpower and strengthening defense ties with allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)

    NATO
    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Stronger Together
    Fight to win
    Paris Airshow 2025

