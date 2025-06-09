A French Dassault Rafale fighter jet assigned to the French Air and Space Force performs during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 18, 2025. The multinational event highlights allied airpower, strengthens long-standing defense partnerships, and reinforces shared commitment to integrated deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 04:46
|Photo ID:
|9124212
|VIRIN:
|250618-F-BK945-3014
|Resolution:
|1855x1237
|Size:
|83.18 KB
|Location:
|PARIS, PARIS, FR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.