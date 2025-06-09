Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025 [Image 1 of 4]

    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

    PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    A French Dassault Rafale fighter jet assigned to the French Air and Space Force performs during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 18, 2025. The multinational event highlights allied airpower, strengthens long-standing defense partnerships, and reinforces shared commitment to integrated deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 04:46
    Photo ID: 9124212
    VIRIN: 250618-F-BK945-3014
    Resolution: 1855x1237
    Size: 83.18 KB
    Location: PARIS, PARIS, FR
    This work, Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Stronger Together
    Fight to win
    Paris Airshow 2025

