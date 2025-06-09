Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A French Dassault Rafale fighter jet assigned to the French Air and Space Force performs during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 18, 2025. The multinational event highlights allied airpower, strengthens long-standing defense partnerships, and reinforces shared commitment to integrated deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)