    181st Comptroller Flight, 88th Comptroller Squadron Annual Training 2025 [Image 4 of 10]

    181st Comptroller Flight, 88th Comptroller Squadron Annual Training 2025

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Amber Anderson 

    181st Intelligence Wing

    Members of the 181st Comptroller Flight enter the 88th Comptroller Squadron for joint training with their active-duty counterparts at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, June 17, 2025. Annual training sharpens the 181st Intelligence Wing’s readiness, ensuring Airmen stay mission-ready to support national defense and state operations. AT is a long-standing tradition in the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve, providing real-world opportunities for Airmen to engage in complex training scenarios, hone technical skills, and refine unit cohesiveness, ensuring members are qualified and deployable. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Amber Anderson)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 21:10
    Photo ID: 9123907
    VIRIN: 250617-Z-TO616-2006
    Resolution: 5583x3722
    Size: 4.38 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    AIR NATIONAL GUARD
    ANNUAL TRAINING
    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE
    181ST INTELLIGENCE WING
    88TH COMPTROLLER SQUADRON
    181ST COMPTROLLER FLIGHT

