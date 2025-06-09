181st Comptroller Flight, 88th Comptroller Squadron Annual Training 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen with the 181st Comptroller Flight conduct training alongside active-duty personnel from the 88th Comptroller Squadron at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, June 17, 2025. Annual training sharpens the 181st Intelligence Wing’s readiness, ensuring Airmen stay mission-ready to support national defense and state operations. AT is a long-standing tradition in the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve, providing real-world opportunities for Airmen to engage in complex training scenarios, hone technical skills, and refine unit cohesiveness, ensuring members are qualified and deployable. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Amber Anderson)