181st Comptroller Flight, 88th Comptroller Squadron Annual Training 2025

Staff Sgt. Owen Plourde, military pay technician with the 181st Comptroller Flight, participates in cash cage operations training alongside active-duty personnel from the 88th Comptroller Squadron during annual training June 17, 2025, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Ohio. Annual training sharpens the 181st Intelligence Wing’s readiness, ensuring Airmen stay mission-ready to support national defense and state operations. AT is a long-standing tradition in the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve, providing real-world opportunities for Airmen to engage in complex training scenarios, hone technical skills, and refine unit cohesiveness, ensuring members are qualified and deployable. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Captain Justin Campbell)